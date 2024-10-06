ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.39. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 272,890 shares changing hands.

ParkerVision Stock Down 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.33.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

