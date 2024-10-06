Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.99. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 2,921,822 shares changing hands.

WCP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.0603015 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Also, Director Chandra Henry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

