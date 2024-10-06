WPP (LON:WPP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.65 ($10.13) and traded as high as GBX 787.60 ($10.54). WPP shares last traded at GBX 782.60 ($10.47), with a volume of 1,595,035 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($13.24) to GBX 950 ($12.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 910 ($12.17).

WPP Stock Up 1.2 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 733.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 757.65. The stock has a market cap of £8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,118.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,526.32%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

