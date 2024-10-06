PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.35 and traded as high as C$9.75. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.64, with a volume of 96,336 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.36.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.00 million.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 60,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.17 per share, with a total value of C$616,350.48. In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 60,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$49,147.00. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.