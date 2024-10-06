Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$9.89. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.76, with a volume of 193,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$379.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.55.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0509978 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 279,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,624,748.30. Insiders have acquired 306,050 shares of company stock worth $2,873,758 in the last 90 days. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

