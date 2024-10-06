Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.42 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.72 ($0.57). Assura shares last traded at GBX 42.18 ($0.56), with a volume of 7,279,489 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Assura Price Performance

Assura Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($125,580.90). Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

