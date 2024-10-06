Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.42 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 42.72 ($0.57). Assura shares last traded at GBX 42.18 ($0.56), with a volume of 7,279,489 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.
In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($125,580.90). Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
