Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 370.55 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($5.24). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 389.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 1,359,245 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.38) to GBX 260 ($3.48) in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($6.02) to GBX 380 ($5.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 369.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,498.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

