British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 408.98 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 437.80 ($5.86). British Land shares last traded at GBX 428.20 ($5.73), with a volume of 3,456,130 shares.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($6.09).

The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 419.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($19,310.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,611 shares of company stock worth $1,488,936. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

