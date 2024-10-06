Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.91 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.75). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,326 ($31.11), with a volume of 338,090 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($33.36) to GBX 2,700 ($36.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -2,492.21%.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
