Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.91 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.75). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,326 ($31.11), with a volume of 338,090 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($33.36) to GBX 2,700 ($36.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Derwent London Stock Down 0.1 %

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.61, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,366.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,262.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -2,492.21%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

