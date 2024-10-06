easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.76 ($6.55) and traded as high as GBX 496.60 ($6.64). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 493 ($6.59), with a volume of 3,115,998 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.96) to GBX 640 ($8.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,006.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

