Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.23 ($9.89) and traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.35). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 769.50 ($10.29), with a volume of 268,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.70) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 763.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.09), for a total value of £98,020 ($131,112.89). In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.09), for a total value of £98,020 ($131,112.89). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,248 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.35) per share, with a total value of £25,139.52 ($33,626.97). Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

