Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.01 ($11.12) and traded as high as €10.37 ($11.52). Vivendi shares last traded at €10.26 ($11.40), with a volume of 2,149,538 shares traded.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.96 and a 200-day moving average of €10.01.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

