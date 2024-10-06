Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.50 and traded as high as C$29.16. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$29.07, with a volume of 39,649 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Acumen Capital set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of C$617.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2103321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$114,000.00. Corporate insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

