TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.25. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 2,866 shares.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The firm has a market cap of C$42.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of C$6.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.