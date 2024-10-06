TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.01 and traded as high as C$2.25. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 2,866 shares.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The firm has a market cap of C$42.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative return on equity of 77.84% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of C$6.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.