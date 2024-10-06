LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $11.99. LifeVantage shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 58,662 shares changing hands.

LifeVantage Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

