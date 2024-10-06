Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

