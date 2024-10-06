Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 15,164 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,164 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

