Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after buying an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EW opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

