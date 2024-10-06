Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 119 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock worth $4,580,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

