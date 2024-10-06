Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.