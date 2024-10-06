Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

