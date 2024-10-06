Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $921,000 Investment in Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BATS:BUSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Shares of BATS BUSA opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

The Brandes U.S. Value ETF (BUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies whose business activities are predominantly in the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value BUSA was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

