Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

