Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $407.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

