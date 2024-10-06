Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 885,092 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after purchasing an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.