Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

