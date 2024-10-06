Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 87.58%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Main Street Capital



Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

