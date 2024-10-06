Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 715,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 96,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Kearny Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,614 shares in the company, valued at $423,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRNY

About Kearny Financial

(Free Report)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.