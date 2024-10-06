Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG opened at $83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

