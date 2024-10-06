Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,466 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FL

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,393,592 shares in the company, valued at $345,275,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.