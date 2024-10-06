Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

CHEF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 119,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,035. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

