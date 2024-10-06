Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $58,000 Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

