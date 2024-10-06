Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 1,579 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

