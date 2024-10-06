Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $62,000 Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 56,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 54,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.25. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

In related news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,363.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FARO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FARO

About FARO Technologies

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.