Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 428.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 92.1% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.