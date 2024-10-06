Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $61,000 in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 116.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Rallybio Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.70. Rallybio Co. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Rallybio

(Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.