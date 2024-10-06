Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cue Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Cue Biopharma Trading Up 41.6 %

NASDAQ CUE opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

(Free Report)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.