Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $58,000 Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Software by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 438,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Stock Performance

AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

Featured Stories

