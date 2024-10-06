Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $62,000 Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 5,283.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

