Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $61,000 Investment in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.93. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEAM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

