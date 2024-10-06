Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,820 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 20.0 %

PLL stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $230.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

