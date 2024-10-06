Quent Capital LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Loar in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Loar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Stock Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.