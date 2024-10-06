Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 245,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. KP Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 68,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $62.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

