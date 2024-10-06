Quent Capital LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $254.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

