Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,172 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

