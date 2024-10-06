Quent Capital LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

