Quent Capital LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 17.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Redfin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Redfin from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

