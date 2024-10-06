Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $326.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.