Quent Capital LLC Sells 266 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $3,570,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $84.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

