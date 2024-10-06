Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPRA. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Opera by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Opera by 1,474.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Stock Up 0.8 %

Opera stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.04. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Opera Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

